L'amour est dans l'air

Jazz

2017

1.

L'amour est dans l'air (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
2.

Club de nuit (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
3.

Restaurant exclusif (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
4.

Lounge rouge bar (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
5.

Bien-aimé (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
6.

Soirée romantique (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
7.

Bisou pour toi (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
8.

Sexe tantrique (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
9.

Solo piano du jazz (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
10.

Nous sommes ensemble ce soir (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
11.

Histoire d’amour (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
12.

Quelques variations (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
13.

Smooth jazz de détente (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
14.

Je t’aimie (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
15.

Dîner pour deux (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
16.

La guitare et sexe (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
17.

Musique d’ambiance (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
18.

Poesie d’amour (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
19.

Écoute facile de jazz (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
20.

Sois mon amant (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
21.

Faire l’amour (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
22.

La trompette (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
23.

Piano love (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
24.

Cool jazz saxophone (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30
25.

Musique sentimentale (Extrait)

Lounge Jazz Affection

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 26 min

© Smooth Jazz Music Records

