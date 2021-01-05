L'Attente

L'Attente

Jazz

2009

1.

L'Attente (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
2.

Sacha (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
3.

Retrato En Branco E Preto (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
4.

Place Sainte-Catherine (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
5.

Je Voudrais Pas Crever (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
6.

Estrella Do Norte (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
7.

Fin D'Eté (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
8.

Chiquilin De Bachin (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
9.

Les Beaux Jours (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
10.

La Butte Sainte-Anne (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30

10 chansons

54 min

© Universal Music Division Decca Records France