L'idole des jeunes / C'est le Mashed Potatoes (Mono Version)

Musique Francophone

1962

1.

L'idole des jeunes (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

C'est le Mashed Potatoes (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

2 chansons

5 min

© BnF Collection