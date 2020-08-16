L'Œuvre d'orgue

L'Œuvre d'orgue

Musique classique

2011

Disque 1

1.

Fantasy in A Major, FWV 35 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30
2.

Grande Pièce Symphonique in F-Sharp Minor, FWV 29 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Prière in C-Sharp Minor, FWV 32 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30
2.

Final, FWV 33 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30
3.

Prelude, Fugue and Variation in B-Flat Minor, FWV 30 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30
4.

Choral No. 1 in E Major, FWV 38 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30
5.

Choral No. 2 in B Minor, FWV 39 (Extrait)

Philippe Lefebvre

0:30

12 chansons

2 h 20 min

© Solstice