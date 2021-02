J.S. Bach - C. Gounod: Ave Maria - C. Saint-Saens: The Swan - A. Glazounov: The Minstrel's Song / Le Chant Du Ménéstrel, Op. 71 - C.W. Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19: IV. Allegro mosso (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19: III. Andante (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19: II. Allegro scherzando (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19: I. Lento - Allegro moderato (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Piano and Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69: III. Adagio cantabile - Allegro vivace (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Piano and Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69: II. Scherzo (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

Piano and Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69: I. Allegro, ma non tanto (Extrait) Paul Marleyn

L. Van Beethoven: Piano and Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69 - S. Rachmaninov: Cello and Piano Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19