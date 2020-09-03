La bulle à Réal tome 2

Divers

2007

1.

Intro (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
2.

Full Fru (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
3.

Souffrez tu (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
4.

Jean-Paul Sylvain et Gilles Girard (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
5.

Découvrons un métier (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:27
6.

Full ado radio (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
7.

Discours d'obèse (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:20
8.

La graine de muffin (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
9.

Souffrez tu II (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:29
10.

Le sexe est dans l'enveloppe (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
11.

C'est pas vargeux un homme (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
12.

Ces couples qui se tombent sur les nerfs (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
13.

Le rêves du nouveau personnage (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
14.

Découvrons un métier II (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:20
15.

Perry Preal chante what kind of a preal (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
16.

Joyeux noël... (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:04
17.

Souffrez tu III (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:25
18.

Le moment live (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
19.

M.Latreille (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
20.

Découvrons un métier III (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:23
21.

Full ado radio II (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
22.

Le meilleur discours de Jacques Parizeau (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:26
23.

Harry et son père (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
24.

Tout comprendre sur Jean Chrétien (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:19
25.

Discours d'obèse III (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:15
26.

Le ministère des aliments du Québec (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
27.

Les phrases qui nous font réaliser (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
28.

Questions sans réponses (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
29.

Souffrez tu IV (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
30.

Bande-annonce du film P.A. (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
31.

Les bloopers (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
32.

Perry Preal the party mix long version (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

32 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Idéation Chou Inc.