La génération perdue

Musique Francophone

1966

1.

La génération perdue (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

On s'est trompé (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Je me suis lavé les mains dans une eau sale (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Quand un homme perd ses rêves (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Don't Need Nobody (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

De loin en loin (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Noir c'est noir (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

La fille à qui je pense (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Je veux te graver dans ma vie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Le jeu que tu joues (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Elle reviendra (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Cheveux longs et idées courtes (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

12 chansons

36 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records