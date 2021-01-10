La grande répétition

La grande répétition

Pop rock

2018

1.

Pas à pas, le souterrain (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
2.

La goutte (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
3.

La joie (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
4.

Les moustiques (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
5.

Blaise (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30

5 chansons

17 min

© iMD-A l'aise Blaise