La Musique Qui Fait Popp: Highlights From The Works Of Andre Popp 1952-1962

Pop

1994

1.

Ciné Surprise (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
2.

Polka des Péquenots (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
3.

Dance De L'ours (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
4.

Skating Mouse (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
5.

Ballade Des Petites Petons (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
6.

Valse des Abonnés Absents (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
7.

Hey Gaucho! (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
8.

La Pendule (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
9.

Amandine (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
10.

Circus Parade (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
11.

Ballet Des Taxiphones (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
12.

Avalon (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
13.

Du Vent Dans Les Voiles (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
14.

Tunisia Waltz (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
15.

Sexy Sax (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
16.

Bop Polka (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
17.

Pas de Géant (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
18.

Java Des Bombes Atomiques (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
19.

French Dondon (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
20.

Chant Du Mystére (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30
21.

Hallelujah (Extrait)

Metrople Orchestra

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Basta Audio-Visuals

