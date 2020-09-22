La Terre Promise
Musique Francophone
1975
1.
La terre promise (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
L'histoire de Bobby McGee (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Je t'aime à l'infini (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Hey Lovely Lady (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
C'est bon (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Les larmes de Belinda (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Quand je reviendrai (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
La première fois (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Tout ce que tu veux (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Reste avec moi cette nuit (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Promesses (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
La ruée vers l'or (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Une fille sans importance (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30