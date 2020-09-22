La Terre Promise

La Terre Promise

Musique Francophone

1975

1.

La terre promise (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

L'histoire de Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Je t'aime à l'infini (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Hey Lovely Lady (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

C'est bon (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Les larmes de Belinda (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Quand je reviendrai (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

La première fois (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Tout ce que tu veux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Reste avec moi cette nuit (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Promesses (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

La ruée vers l'or (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Une fille sans importance (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

13 chansons

36 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records