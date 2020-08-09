Lady In Red

Lady In Red

Pop

2002

1.

The Lady In Red (Chris de Burgh Cover) [instrumental] (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
2.

Killing Me Softly (Roberta Flack Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
3.

Woman In Love (Liz McClarnon Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
4.

Still The One (Shania Twain) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
5.

Think Twice (Celine Dion Cover) [instrumental] (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
6.

Father Figure (George Michael Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
7.

My Heart Will Go On (Celine Dion Cover) [From "Titanic" Soundtrack] (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
8.

Vivo Per Lei (Andrea Bocelli Ft. Giorgia Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
9.

Feelings (Morris Albert Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
10.

I'll Always Love You (From Bodyguard Soundtrack) [Dolly Parton Cover] (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
11.

Caruso (Lucio Dalla) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
12.

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (Elton John Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
13.

Eternal Flame (Bangles Cover) [instrumental] (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
14.

Lily Was Here (Candy Dulfer & David A. Stewart Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30
15.

Kissing A Fool (George Michael Cover) (Extrait)

Gentlemen In Blue

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Yo Music

0