Musique classique
2008
1.
Lake of Harmony (Extrait)
DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe
0:30
2.
In the Deep (Extrait)
0:30
3.
Pharao´s Dream (Extrait)
0:30
4.
Peaceful Lake (Extrait)
0:30
5.
Beautiful Island (Extrait)
0:30
6.
Oriental Moments (Extrait)
0:30
7.
Wind of Stars (Extrait)
0:30
8.
Lake of Flowers (Extrait)
0:30
9.
Moon Night (Extrait)
0:30
10.
Aboriginee (Extrait)
0:30
11.
Time Walker (Extrait)
0:30