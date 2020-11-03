Lake of Harmony

Lake of Harmony

Musique classique

2008

1.

Lake of Harmony (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
2.

In the Deep (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
3.

Pharao´s Dream (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
4.

Peaceful Lake (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
5.

Beautiful Island (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
6.

Oriental Moments (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
7.

Wind of Stars (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
8.

Lake of Flowers (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
9.

Moon Night (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
10.

Aboriginee (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30
11.

Time Walker (Extrait)

DREAMMUSIK: Flute. DREAMFLUTE (Dorothee Froeller) Sitar and Keyboards: Jürgen Garbe

0:30

11 chansons

52 min

© copyright by DREAMMUSIK 07 - 2008

0