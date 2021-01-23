Last Day of Darkness (Concert Excerpt I)
Green Carnation
Pop rock
2018
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
Last Day of Darkness
(Extrait)
Green Carnation
0:30
1 chanson
5 min
© Prophecy
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 9
Leaves of Yesteryear
Green Carnation
Journey to the End of the Night
Green Carnation
Light of Day, Day of Darkness
Green Carnation
The Acoustic Verses
Green Carnation
A Blessing in Disguise
Green Carnation
The Quiet Offspring
Green Carnation
Leaves of Yesteryear
Green Carnation
The Acoustic Verses
Green Carnation
Accueil
Green Carnation
Last Day of Darkness (Concert Excerpt I)