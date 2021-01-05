Last Of Old England
Pop
1971
1.
The Lass of Richmond Hill Medley (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
2.
Polly Oliver / The Banks Of Allen Water / Burton Ale (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
3.
Where The Bee Sucks Medley (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
4.
Simon The Cellarer / Come Lasses And Lads (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
5.
The Girl I Left Behind Me Medley (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
6.
The Miller Of Dee / Drink To Me Only / Widdecombe Fair (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
7.
Under The Greenwood Tree Medley (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
8.
Phyllida And Corydon / Cherry Ripe (Extrait)
James Last
0:30