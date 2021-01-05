Last Of Old England

Pop

1971

1.

The Lass of Richmond Hill Medley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

Polly Oliver / The Banks Of Allen Water / Burton Ale (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Where The Bee Sucks Medley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

Simon The Cellarer / Come Lasses And Lads (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

The Girl I Left Behind Me Medley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

The Miller Of Dee / Drink To Me Only / Widdecombe Fair (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Under The Greenwood Tree Medley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Phyllida And Corydon / Cherry Ripe (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

8 chansons

36 min

© Polydor