Last Rust... The Best & the Rest

Rock

2008

1.

Powderfinger (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
2.

On the Beach (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
3.

Big Time (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
4.

Helpless (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
5.

Southern Man (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
6.

Mansion on the Hill (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
7.

Tell Me Why (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
8.

Harvest Moon (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
9.

Lookin' for a Love (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
10.

Human Highway (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
11.

Birds (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
12.

For the Turnstiles (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
13.

Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
14.

Roll Another Number (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
15.

Fuckin' Up (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30
16.

Powderfinger (Extrait)

Rusties

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 20 min

© TJR Tube Jam Records