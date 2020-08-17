Latin Celebration 2020

Latin Celebration 2020

Musique électronique

2019

1.

Latin Celebration 2020 (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
2.

Electro Brazil Lounge (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
3.

Latino Fever (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
4.

Soul to Soul (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
5.

All Night (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
6.

El Deseo (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
7.

Fiesta del Mar (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
8.

Sunset Paradise (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
9.

Don’t Stop (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
10.

Night in Brazil (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
11.

Come Closer (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
12.

Happy New Year (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
13.

Mi Amor (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
14.

Winter Latin Music (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
15.

Carnival 2020 (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
16.

Chill n Brazil (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
17.

My Chica (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
18.

Love Flames (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
19.

Bossa Moonlight (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30
20.

Celebration (Extrait)

World Hill Latino Band

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Cafe Latino Dance Club