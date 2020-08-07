Latin Chill

Latin Chill

Jazz

2013

1.

Puerto Del Rosario (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Atlantic Views (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Playa D'en Bossa (Nova) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

North of New Orleans (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Sao Paulo Nights (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Sun Over Belize (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Portochristo (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Bossa Florida (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Columbian Sun (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Rio Tech (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Kid Books (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Electric Rio (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Brasilian Nightshift (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Blue Flame Records