Latin Piano
Jazz
2013
1.
Bosque Negro (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Cardenas (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Teguise (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Cuban Skies (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Mambo Influenciado (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Merengue Lanzarote (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Moreton Island (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
La Habana Vieja (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Poinciana (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Engel Haben Wir Vernommen (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30