Le funambule
Jazz
1999
1.
Prélude de la suite No. 1 en Sol Majeur pour violoncelle (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
2.
Le funambule (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
3.
Enfantillage, Pt. 1 (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
4.
Enfantillage, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
5.
Petite pièce à emporter (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
6.
Kemadura (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
7.
Saravalse (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
8.
Chut (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
9.
Habanera pour un clown (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
10.
La valse des adieux (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
11.
Harmattan, Pt. 1 (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
12.
Harmattan, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
13.
Les fous de bassan (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30
14.
Accordéon (sur le prélude de la suite No. 1 en Sol Majeur pour violoncelle) (Extrait)
Daniel Mille
0:30