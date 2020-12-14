Le funambule

Le funambule

Jazz

1999

1.

Prélude de la suite No. 1 en Sol Majeur pour violoncelle (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
2.

Le funambule (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
3.

Enfantillage, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
4.

Enfantillage, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
5.

Petite pièce à emporter (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
6.

Kemadura (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
7.

Saravalse (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
8.

Chut (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
9.

Habanera pour un clown (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
10.

La valse des adieux (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
11.

Harmattan, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
12.

Harmattan, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
13.

Les fous de bassan (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30
14.

Accordéon (sur le prélude de la suite No. 1 en Sol Majeur pour violoncelle) (Extrait)

Daniel Mille

0:30

14 chansons

53 min

