Le groupe des six

Musique classique

2010

1.

Le bœuf sur le toit pour 4 mains (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
2.

Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Vif (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
3.

Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Modéré (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
4.

Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Brazileira (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
5.

L'embarquement pour Cythère pour 2 pianos (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
6.

Capriccio pour 2 pianos (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
7.

Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Pas trop vite (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:24
8.

Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Moderato (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
9.

Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Allegretto (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:26
10.

Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Allegro non troppo (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
11.

Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : A poco lento con moto (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
12.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Dolente (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
13.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Pimpante (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
14.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Mélancolique (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
15.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Barcarolle (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
16.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Fringante (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
17.

Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Bondissante (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
18.

Valses pour 2 pianos : Valse lente (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
19.

Valses pour 2 pianos : Valse brillante (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
20.

Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Ouverture (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
21.

Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Petite marche (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
22.

Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Valse (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
23.

Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Rêverie (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
24.

Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Retraite (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
25.

Neige pour 4 mains (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
26.

Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Prélude (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
27.

Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Choral (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30
28.

Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Canon sur basse obstinée (Extrait)

Edouard Exerjean

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Pierre Verany

