Le groupe des six
Musique classique
2010
1.
Le bœuf sur le toit pour 4 mains (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
2.
Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Vif (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
3.
Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Modéré (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
4.
Scaramouche pour 2 pianos : Brazileira (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
5.
L'embarquement pour Cythère pour 2 pianos (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
6.
Capriccio pour 2 pianos (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
7.
Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Pas trop vite (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:24
8.
Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Moderato (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
9.
Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Allegretto (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:26
10.
Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : Allegro non troppo (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
11.
Premières prouesses pour 4 mains : A poco lento con moto (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
12.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Dolente (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
13.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Pimpante (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
14.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Mélancolique (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
15.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Barcarolle (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
16.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Fringante (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
17.
Suite burlesque pour 4 mains : Bondissante (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
18.
Valses pour 2 pianos : Valse lente (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
19.
Valses pour 2 pianos : Valse brillante (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
20.
Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Ouverture (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
21.
Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Petite marche (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
22.
Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Valse (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
23.
Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Rêverie (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
24.
Cinq bagatelles pour 4 mains : Retraite (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
25.
Neige pour 4 mains (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
26.
Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Prélude (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
27.
Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Choral (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30
28.
Contrepoints pour 4 mains : Canon sur basse obstinée (Extrait)
Edouard Exerjean
0:30