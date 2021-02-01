Le Messie
Musique classique
2009
Disque 1
1.
Messiah HWV56: Sinfony (Grave - Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
2.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 2, Recitative accompanied, "Comfort ye, my people" (Tenor) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
3.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Ev'ry valley shall be exalted (tenor air: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
4.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: And the glory of the Lord (chorus: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
5.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Thus saith the Lord (bass accompagnato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
6.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: But who may abide? (alto air: Larghetto - Prestissimo) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
7.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: And He shall purify (chorus) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
8.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Behold! a virgin shall conceive (alto recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:25
9.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: O thou that tellest (alto air: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
10.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: O thou that tellest (chorus) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
11.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (bass accompagnato: Andante larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
12.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: The people that walked in darkness (bass air: Larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
13.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 11, Chorus, "For unto us a Child is born" (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
14.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Pifa (Pastoral Symphony: Larghetto e mezzo piano) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
15.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: There were shepherds abiding in the field (soprano recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
16.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Glory to God (chorus: Allegro, da lontano e un poco piano) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
17.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (soprano air: Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
18.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: Then shall the eyes of the blind (alto recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
19.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: He shall feed his flock ... Come unto Him all ye that labour (soprano & alto duet: Larghetto e piano) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
20.
Messiah HWV56, PART 1: His yoke is easy (chorus: Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
21.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Behold the lamb of God (chorus: Largo) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
22.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: He was despised (alto air: Largo) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Surely he hath borne our griefs (chorus: Largo e staccato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
2.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: And with his stripes (chorus: Alla breve, moderato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
3.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: All we like sheep (chorus: Allegro moderato - Adagio) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
4.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: All they that see him (tenor accompagnato: Larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
5.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: He trusted in God (chorus: Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
6.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Thy rebuke hath broken his heart (tenor accompagnato: Largo) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
7.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Behold, and see (tenor arioso: Largo e piano) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
8.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: He was cut off (tenor recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:15
9.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: But Thou didst not leave (tenor air: Andante larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
10.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Lift up your heads (chorus: A tempo ordinario) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
11.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Unto which of the angels (tenor recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:16
12.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Let all the angels of God (chorus: Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
13.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Thou art gone up on high (alto air: Allegro larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
14.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: The Lord gave the word (chorus: Andante allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
15.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: How beautiful are the feet (soprano air: Larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
16.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Their sound is gone out (chorus: A tempo ordinario) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
17.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Why do the nations (bass air: Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
18.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Let us break their bonds asunder (chorus: Allegro e staccato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
19.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: He that dwelleth in Heaven (tenor recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:11
20.
Messiah HWV56, PART 2: Thou shalt break them (tenor air: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
21.
Messiah, HWV 56, Part 2: "Hallelujah" (Chorus) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
22.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: I know that my Redeemer liveth (soprano air: Larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
23.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: Since by man came death (chorus: Grave - Allegro) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
24.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: Behold I tell you a mystery (bass accompagnato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
25.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: The trumpet shall sound (bass air: Pomposo, ma non troppo) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
26.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: Then shall be brought to pass (alto recitative) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:18
27.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: O death, where is thy sting (alto & tenor duet: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
28.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: But thanks be to God (chorus: Andante) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
29.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: If God is for us (soprano air: Larghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
30.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: Worthy is the lamb (chorus: Largo - Andante - Laghetto) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30
31.
Messiah HWV56, PART 3: Amen (chorus: Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
King's College Choir, Cambridge
0:30