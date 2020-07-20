Le Soleil Est Levé
Musique du monde
2011
1.
La Danse Kalinda (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
2.
Les Blues Creole (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
3.
T'est Petite (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
4.
Les Hurlements (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
5.
A Kiss Ain't a Contract (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
6.
Jour Par Jour (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
7.
Allons Nous-Autre (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
8.
tu Vas Jamais Me Comprendre (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
9.
Le Soleil est Leve´ (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
10.
I'll Live Till I Die (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
11.
La Rose Jaune (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
12.
Bye Bye Mon Coeur Fait Mal (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30
13.
La Terre Me Manque (Extrait)
Cedric Watson
0:30