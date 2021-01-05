Le Voyage De Sahar

Le Voyage De Sahar

Jazz

2006

1.

Sur le fleuve (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
2.

Le voyage de sahar (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
3.

L'aube (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
4.

Vague / E la nave va (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
5.

Les jardins de ziryab (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
6.

Nuba (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
7.

La chambre (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
8.

Cordoba (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
9.

Halfaouine (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
10.

La chambre (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
11.

Zarabanda (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
12.

Eté andalous (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30
13.

Vague (Extrait)

Anouar Brahem

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 04 min

© ECM