Learn With Music - Add One Take One

Learn With Music - Add One Take One

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

When Goldilocks Went To The House Of The Three Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

When I Was One (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

One Elephant Went Out To Play (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Peter Plays With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Five Little Men (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Five Little Ducks (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Five Speckled Frogs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Five Currant Buns (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

1, 2, 345 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Alison's Camel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

One Man Went To Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Ten In The Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Seven Little Pigs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Ten Little Squirrels (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Sing A Song Of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

1, 2, Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

The Centipede (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Twenty Tomatoes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records