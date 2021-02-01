Leave A Whisper [Deluxe]
Rock
2003
1.
Fly from the Inside (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
2.
Left Out (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
3.
Lost in the Crowd (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
4.
No More Love (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
5.
Better Version (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
6.
Burning Bright (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
7.
In Memory (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
8.
All I Ever Wanted (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
9.
Stranger Inside (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
10.
Lacerated (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
11.
Crying Out (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
12.
45 (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
13.
Simple Man (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
14.
Burning Bright (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
15.
45 (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
16.
Simple Man (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
17.
Leave a Whisper (Acoustic) [Live from Leave a Whisper Sessions] (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
18.
Start Over (Acoustic) [Live from Leave a Whisper Sessions] (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
19.
Soon Forgotten (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
20.
No More Love (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
21.
Falling Fearless (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
22.
Left Out (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
23.
Emptiness Man (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
24.
Notice Me (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
25.
Fly from the Inside [Live from WXDX / Pittsburgh] (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30