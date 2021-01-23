Leftoverture Live & Beyond
Rock
2017
1.
Icarus II (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
Icarus (Borne on Wings of Steel) (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
Point of Know Return (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Paradox (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
Journey from Mariabronn (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
Lamplight Symphony (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
Dust in the Wind (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
Rhythm in the Spirit (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Section 60 (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
Carry On Wayward Son (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
12.
The Wall (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
13.
What's on My Mind (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
14.
Miracles Out of Nowhere (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
15.
Opus Insert (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
16.
Questions of My Childhood (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
17.
Cheyenne Anthem (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
18.
Magnum Opus (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
19.
Portrait (He Knew) (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30