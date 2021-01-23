Leftoverture Live & Beyond

Leftoverture Live & Beyond

Rock

2017

1.

Icarus II (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
2.

Icarus (Borne on Wings of Steel) (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
3.

Point of Know Return (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
4.

Paradox (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
5.

Journey from Mariabronn (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
6.

Lamplight Symphony (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
7.

Dust in the Wind (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
8.

Rhythm in the Spirit (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
9.

The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
10.

Section 60 (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
11.

Carry On Wayward Son (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
12.

The Wall (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
13.

What's on My Mind (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
14.

Miracles Out of Nowhere (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
15.

Opus Insert (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
16.

Questions of My Childhood (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
17.

Cheyenne Anthem (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
18.

Magnum Opus (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
19.

Portrait (He Knew) (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 57 min

© InsideOutMusic