Les années poussière (Remastered)

Musique Francophone

1972

1.

Tu sais mieux que personne (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
2.

Mais qu'y a-t-il au fond de l'eau? (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
3.

Et le printemps (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
4.

Marche dans le temps (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
5.

Les années poussière (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
6.

Laisse aller (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
7.

Le soleil borgne (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
8.

Fleur de sommeil (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
9.

Si la ville (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
10.

Ton âme se lit sur ton visage (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30
11.

L'hiver (Extrait)

Catherine Lara

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Sony Music Entertainment