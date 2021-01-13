Les années poussière (Remastered)
Musique Francophone
1972
1.
Tu sais mieux que personne (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
2.
Mais qu'y a-t-il au fond de l'eau? (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
3.
Et le printemps (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
4.
Marche dans le temps (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
5.
Les années poussière (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
6.
Laisse aller (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
7.
Le soleil borgne (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
8.
Fleur de sommeil (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
9.
Si la ville (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
10.
Ton âme se lit sur ton visage (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30
11.
L'hiver (Extrait)
Catherine Lara
0:30