Les enregistrements Emi
Musique classique
2008
Disque 1
1.
Piesni ksiezniczki z basni, Op.31 (Songs of a Fairy-Tale Princess): I. Samotny ksiezyc - The lonely moon (Extrait)
2.
Piesni ksiezniczki z basni, Op.31 (Songs of a Fairy-Tale Princess): II. The nightingale (Extrait)
3.
Piesni ksiezniczki z basni, Op.31 (Songs of a Fairy-Tale Princess): III. Taniec - Dance (Extrait)
4.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz I: Na hali - Tableau I: In the mountain pasture: I. Redyk: Driving the sheep (Extrait)
5.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz I: Na hali - Tableau I: In the mountain pasture: II. Scena mimiczna (zaloty) - Mimed scene (courtship) (Extrait)
6.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz I: Na hali - Tableau I: In the mountain pasture: III. Marsz zbójnicki - The tatra robbers' march (Extrait)
7.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz I: Na hali - Tableau I: In the mountain pasture: IV. Scena mimiczna (Harnas i Dziewczyna) - Mimed scene (The Harnas and the girl) (Extrait)
8.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz I: Na hali - Tableau I: In the mountain pasture: V. Taniec zbójnicki. Final - The tatra robbers' dance. Finale (Extrait)
9.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: VIa. Wesele - The wedding (Extrait)
10.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: VIb. Cepiny - Entry of the bride (Extrait)
11.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: VIc. Piesn siuhajów - Drinking song (Extrait)
12.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: VII. Taniec góralski - The tatra highlanders' dance (Extrait)
13.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: VIII. Napad harnasiów. Taniec - Raid of the Harnasie. Dance (Extrait)
14.
Harnasie, Op.55 (Ballet pantomime in two tableaux), Obraz II: W karczmie - Tableau II: In the inn: IX. Epilog - Epilogue (Extrait)
15.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Zyczenia - Desires (Extrait)
16.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Zakochany wiatr - The infatuated East wind (Extrait)
17.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Taniec - Dance (Extrait)
18.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Serca mego perly - Pearls of my soul (Extrait)
19.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Wieczna mlodosc - Eternal youth (Extrait)
20.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Glos twój - Your voice (Extrait)
21.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Piesn pijacka - Drinking song (Extrait)
22.
Pesni milosne Hafiza, Op.26 (Love songs of Hafiz): Grób Hafiza - Hafiz' Grave (Extrait)
Disque 2
1.
Violin Concerto No. 1, Op.35: Vivace assai - Tempo comodo: andantino - Subito vivace assai - (Extrait)
2.
Violin Concerto No. 1, Op.35: Vivace scherzando (Fig. 52) - Tempo comodo: allegretto - Vivace - (Extrait)
3.
Violin Concerto No. 1, Op.35: Cadenza (Vivace) - Allegro moderato - Lento assai (Extrait)
4.
Violin Concerto No. 2, Op.61: Moderato - Andante sostenuto - Tempo I - Cadenza - (Extrait)
5.
Violin Concerto No. 2, Op.61: Allegramente, molto energico (Fig. 26) - (Extrait)
6.
Violin Concerto No. 2, Op.61: Andantino molto tranquillo (Fig. 40) -Tempo I (Allegramente, animato) (Extrait)
7.
Symphony No. 4, Op.60 'Sinfonia Concertante': Moderato, Tempo comodo (Extrait)
8.
Symphony No. 4, Op.60 'Sinfonia Concertante': Andante molto sostenuto (Extrait)
9.
Symphony No. 4, Op. 60, "Symphonie concertante": III. Allegro non troppo, ma agitato ad ausioso (Extrait)
Disque 3
1.
King Roger: Hagios! Hagios! (Chorus/Youth Chorus/Archbishop) (Extrait)
2.
King Roger: Boze poblogoslaw (Chorus/Youth Chorus/Solo Tenor/Archbishop/Deaconess) (Extrait)
3.
King Roger: Czys slyszal? (King Roger/Edrisi/Archbishop/Chorus/Deaconess/Roxana/Youth Chorus) (Extrait)
4.
King Roger: Oto bluznierca! (Chorus/King Roger/Shepherd/Deaconess/Archbishop/Roxana) (Extrait)
5.
King Roger: Mój Bóg jest piekny (Shepherd/Chorus) (Extrait)
6.
King Roger: Wjego usmiechu! (Roxana/King Roger/Shepherd/Deaconess/Archbishop/Edrisi) (Extrait)
7.
King Roger: Niech odejdzie Pasterz (King Roger/Chorus/Roxana/Shepherd/Solo Tenor) (Extrait)
8.
King Roger: Start (Extrait)
9.
King Roger: Niepokój bladych gwiazd (King Roger/Chorus/Edrisi) (Extrait)
10.
King Roger: A/Roxana! jej spiew! (King Roger/Roxana/Edrisi/Chorus) (Extrait)
11.
King Roger: Ktos mglisty przeszedl (King Roger/Edrisi/Chorus/Shepherd) (Extrait)
12.
King Roger: Vivace. Allegramente. - O przychodze sam (Shepherd/King Roger) (Extrait)
13.
King Roger: A A uspij swoj lek (Roxana/Shepherd/King Roger/Edrisi) (Extrait)
14.
King Roger: Tajemmych glebin (Shepherd) (Extrait)
15.
King Roger: Shepherd's Dance (Extrait)
16.
King Roger: Roxana's entrance - W Radosnym (Chorus/Roxana/Shepherd/King Roger) (Extrait)
17.
King Roger: Kto smie mój czar (Shepherd/Roxana/Chorus) (Extrait)
18.
King Roger: Sluchajcie (Shepherd/Roxana/Chorus/King Roger/Edrisi) (Extrait)
19.
King Roger: Appendix: Roxana's Aria [with concert ending] - A/Roxana! jej spiew! (King Roger/Roxana/Edrisi/Chorus) (Extrait)
Disque 4
1.
King Roger: Start (introduction) (Extrait)
2.
King Roger: Wokól martwota (King Roger/Edrisi) (Extrait)
3.
King Roger: Rogerze! Rogerze! (Roxana/Edrisi/King Roger/Chorus/Solo Soprano/Solo Soprano) (Extrait)
4.
King Roger: Nasad, nasad (Chorus/King Roger/Shepherd/Edrisi/Roxana) (Extrait)
5.
King Roger: Syc ofiarny wartky plomien! (Roxana/King Roger/Shepherd/Chorus/Edrisi) (Extrait)
6.
King Roger: Edrisi, juz swit! (King Roger) (Extrait)
7.
King Roger, Op. 46, Act 3: "Edrisi, juz swit! … Slonce! Slonce!" (King Roger) (Extrait)
8.
Stabat Mater, Op. 53: I. Stala Matka bolejaca (Extrait)
9.
Stabat Mater, Op.53: II. I któz widzac tak cierpiaca (Quis est homo qui non fleret) (Extrait)
10.
Stabat Mater, Op.53: III. O Matko, zródlo wszechmilosci (Eia Mater, fons amoris) (Extrait)
11.
Stabat Mater, Op.53: IV. Spraw, niech placze z Toba razem (Fac me tecum pie flere) (Extrait)
12.
Stabat Mater, Op.53: V. Panno slodka racz mozolem (Virgo virginum praeclare) (Extrait)
13.
Stabat Mater Op. 53: VI. Chrystus niech mi bedzie grodem (Christe, cum sit hinc exire) (Extrait)
14.
Litania do Marii Panny, Op.59: I. Dwunastodzwieczna cytaro (Extrait)
15.
Litania do Marii Panny, Op.59: II. Jak krzak skarlaly (Extrait)
16.
Symphony No. 3, Op.27 'Song of the Night' (Piesn o nocy): I. Moderato assai (O, nie spij, druhu, nocy tej!) - (Extrait)
17.
Symphony No. 3, Op.27 'Song of the Night' (Piesn o nocy): II. Vivace, scherzando (Extrait)
18.
Symphony No. 3, Op.27 'Song of the Night' (Piesn o nocy): III. Largo (Jak cicho. Inni spia...) (Extrait)
