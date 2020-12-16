Les Grandes Œuvres pour orgue (Volume 2)

Les Grandes Œuvres pour orgue (Volume 2)

Musique classique

2001

1.

Pastorale in E Major, Op. 19, M. 31 (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
2.

Fantaisie in A Major, M. 35: Andantino (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
3.

Cantabile in B Major, M. 36: Non troppo lento (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
4.

Piece heroique in B Minor, M. 37: Allegro maestoso (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
5.

Chorale in E Major, M. 38: Moderato (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
6.

Chorale in B Minor, M. 39: Maestoso (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30
7.

Chorale in A Minor, M. 40: Quasi allegro (Extrait)

Eric Lebrun

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Naxos