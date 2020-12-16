Les Grandes Œuvres pour orgue (Volume 2)
Musique classique
2001
1.
Pastorale in E Major, Op. 19, M. 31 (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
2.
Fantaisie in A Major, M. 35: Andantino (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
3.
Cantabile in B Major, M. 36: Non troppo lento (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
4.
Piece heroique in B Minor, M. 37: Allegro maestoso (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
5.
Chorale in E Major, M. 38: Moderato (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
6.
Chorale in B Minor, M. 39: Maestoso (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30
7.
Chorale in A Minor, M. 40: Quasi allegro (Extrait)
Eric Lebrun
0:30