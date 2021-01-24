Les idoles américaines de la country : Johnny Cash, Vol. 5

Country

2019

1.

Busted (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Legend of John Henry's Hammer (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Oh! Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Waiting for a Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Casey Jones (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Roughneck (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Nine Pound Hammer (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Chain Gang (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Tell Him I'm Gone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Another Man Done Gone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

15 chansons

42 min

© Mpm