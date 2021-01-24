Les idoles américaines de la country : Johnny Cash, Vol. 5
Country
2019
1.
Busted (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Legend of John Henry's Hammer (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Oh! Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Waiting for a Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Casey Jones (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Roughneck (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Nine Pound Hammer (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Chain Gang (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Tell Him I'm Gone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Another Man Done Gone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30