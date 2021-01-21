Les Misérables (10th Anniversary Concert Live at Royal Albert Hall)

Divers

2008

1.

Prologue (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

On Parole / The Bishop (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Valjean's Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

At The End Of The Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Lovely Ladies (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

The Runaway Cart (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Who Am I? / The Trial (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Fantine's Death (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Castle On A Cloud (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Master Of The House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

The Bargain / Waltz of Treachery (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

Rue Plumet / In My Life (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

A Heart Full Of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

The Attack On Rue Plumet (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

One Day More! (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

Building the Barricade / On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

Back At the Barricade (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

Javert's Arrival / Little People (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
27.

Night Of Anguish (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
28.

First Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
29.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
30.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
31.

Second Attack / The Final Battle (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
32.

The Sewers (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
33.

Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
34.

Javert's Suicide (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
35.

Turning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
36.

Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
37.

Every Day / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
38.

The Wedding Chorale / Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
39.

Epilogue (Finale) (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
40.

Encore 1: Speeches / Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
41.

Encore 2: One Day More (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

41 chansons

2 h 21 min

© First Night Records