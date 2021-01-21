Les Misérables (10th Anniversary Concert Live at Royal Albert Hall)
2008
1.
Prologue (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
On Parole / The Bishop (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
Valjean's Soliloquy (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
At The End Of The Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Lovely Ladies (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
The Runaway Cart (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Who Am I? / The Trial (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
Fantine's Death (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
The Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Castle On A Cloud (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
Master Of The House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
The Bargain / Waltz of Treachery (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Look Down (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
Rue Plumet / In My Life (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
A Heart Full Of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
The Attack On Rue Plumet (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
One Day More! (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
23.
Building the Barricade / On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
24.
Back At the Barricade (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
25.
Javert's Arrival / Little People (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
26.
A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
27.
Night Of Anguish (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
28.
First Attack (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
29.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
30.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
31.
Second Attack / The Final Battle (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
32.
The Sewers (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
33.
Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
34.
Javert's Suicide (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
35.
Turning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
36.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
37.
Every Day / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
38.
The Wedding Chorale / Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
39.
Epilogue (Finale) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
40.
Encore 1: Speeches / Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
41.
Encore 2: One Day More (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30