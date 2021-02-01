Les Misérables (Highlights from the Complete Symphonic International Cast Recording)

Divers

1998

1.

At The End Of The Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Who Am I? / The Trial (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

Fantine's Death (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Master Of The House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

The ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

A Heart Full Of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

One Day More! (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

Javert's Suicide (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

Finale (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

17 chansons

60 min

© First Night Records