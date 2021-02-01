Les Misérables (Highlights from the Complete Symphonic International Cast Recording)
Divers
1998
1.
At The End Of The Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
Who Am I? / The Trial (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
Fantine's Death (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
The Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Master Of The House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
The ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
A Heart Full Of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
One Day More! (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Javert's Suicide (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Finale (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30