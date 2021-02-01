Les Misérables Highlights (Original London Cast Recording)
Divers
2009
1.
At The End Of The Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
Lovely Ladies (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
Who Am I? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Come To Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
Master Of The House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Red & Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
Love Montage: I Saw Him Once / In My Life / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
One Day More (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Javert's Suicide: Soliloquy (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
Finale (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30