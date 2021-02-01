Les Misérables Highlights (Original London Cast Recording)

Les Misérables Highlights (Original London Cast Recording)

Divers

2009

1.

At The End Of The Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Lovely Ladies (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

Who Am I? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Come To Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Master Of The House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Red & Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Love Montage: I Saw Him Once / In My Life / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

One Day More (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

Javert's Suicide: Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

Finale (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 11 min

© First Night Records