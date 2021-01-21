Les Misérables Live! (2010 London Cast Recording)

Divers

2010

1.

Prologue / Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Valjean's Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

At the End of the Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

I Dreamed a Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Lovely Ladies (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

The Runaway Cart (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Who Am I? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Fantine's Death (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Castle on a Cloud (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Master of the House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

The Bargain / The Waltz of Treachery (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

Paris / Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

The Robbery (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

In My Life (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

The Attack on Rue Plumet (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

One Day More (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

Building the Barricade (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

The Barricade (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

A Little Fall of Rain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
27.

The First Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
28.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
29.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
30.

The Second Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
31.

The Final Battle (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
32.

The Sewers / Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
33.

Javert's Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
34.

Turning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
35.

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
36.

A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
37.

Valjean's Confession (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
38.

The Wedding (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
39.

Beggars at the Feast (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
40.

Epilogue (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

40 chansons

2 h 14 min

© First Night Records