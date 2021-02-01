Les Misérables (Original 1985 London Cast Recording)
Divers
2008
1.
Prologue: Work Song (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
Prologue: Valjean Arrested / Valjean Forgiven (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
Prologue: What Have I Done? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
At The End Of The Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Lovely Ladies (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
Who Am I? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Come To Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
Castle On A Cloud (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
Master Of The House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Thénardier Waltz (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Look Down (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Little People (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Red & Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
Love Montage: I Saw Him Once / In My Life / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
Plumet Attack (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
One Day More (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
The Attack (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
23.
A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
24.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
25.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
26.
Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
27.
Javert's Suicide: Soliloquy (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
28.
Turning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
29.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
30.
Wedding Chorale / Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
31.
Finale (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30