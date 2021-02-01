Les Misérables (Original 1985 London Cast Recording)

Divers

2008

1.

Prologue: Work Song (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Prologue: Valjean Arrested / Valjean Forgiven (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Prologue: What Have I Done? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

At The End Of The Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Lovely Ladies (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Who Am I? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Come To Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Castle On A Cloud (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Master Of The House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Thénardier Waltz (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

Little People (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Red & Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

Love Montage: I Saw Him Once / In My Life / A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

Plumet Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

One Day More (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

The Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
27.

Javert's Suicide: Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
28.

Turning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
29.

Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
30.

Wedding Chorale / Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
31.

Finale (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

31 chansons

1 h 38 min

© First Night Records