Les Misérables: Symphonic Highlights
Divers
2020
1.
At the End of the Day (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
2.
I Dreamed a Dream (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
3.
Master of the House (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
4.
Castle on a Cloud (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
5.
Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
6.
On My Own (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
7.
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
8.
Stars (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
9.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30
10.
One Day More (Extrait)
Brian Eads
0:30