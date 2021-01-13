Les Misérables: Symphonic Highlights

Divers

2020

1.

At the End of the Day (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
2.

I Dreamed a Dream (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
3.

Master of the House (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
4.

Castle on a Cloud (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
5.

Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
6.

On My Own (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
7.

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
8.

Stars (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
9.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30
10.

One Day More (Extrait)

Brian Eads

0:30

10 chansons

37 min

© Club 44

