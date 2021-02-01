Les Misérables (The Complete Symphonic Recording)
Divers
1998
1.
Prologue (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
Valjean's Soliloquy (What Have I Done?) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
At The End Of The Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Lovely Ladies (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
The Runaway Cart (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Who Am I? / The Trial (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Fantine's Death (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
The Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
Castle On A Cloud (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Master Of The House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
The Bargain / The Waltz of Treachery (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Look Down (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
The Robbery / Javert's Intervention (Another Brawl) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Eponine's Errand (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
The ABC Café / Red and Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
Do You Hear The People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
Rue Plumet / In My Life (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
A Heart Full Of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
The Attack On Rue Plumet (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
23.
One Day More! (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
24.
At the Barricade (Upon These Stones) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
25.
On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
26.
Building The Barricade (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
27.
Javert's Arrival (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
28.
Little People (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
29.
A Little Fall Of Rain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
30.
Night Of Anguish (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
31.
First Attack (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
32.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
33.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
34.
Dawn Of Anguish (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
35.
The Second Attack (Death of Gavroche) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
36.
The Final Battle (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
37.
The Sewers / Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
38.
Javert's Suicide (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
39.
Turning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
40.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
41.
Every Day (Marius and Cosette) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
42.
Valjean's Confession (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
43.
The Wedding Chorale / Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
44.
Epilogue (Finale) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30