Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) [Live from the Gielgud Theatre, London]

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) [Live from the Gielgud Theatre, London]

Divers

2020

1.

Prologue / Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Valjean's Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

At the End of the Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

I Dreamed a Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Lovely Ladies (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

The Runaway Cart (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Who Am I? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Fantine's Death (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Castle On a Cloud (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Master of the House (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

The Bargain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

Paris / Look Down (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

The Robbery (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Stars (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

ABC Café / Red & Black (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

In My Life (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

The Attack on Rue Plumet (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

One Day More (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

Building the Barricade (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

On My Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

Javert At the Barricade (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

A Little Fall of Rain (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
27.

The First Attack (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
28.

Drink With Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
29.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
30.

The Final Battle (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
31.

The Sewers / Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
32.

Javert's Soliloquy (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
33.

Turning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
34.

Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
35.

A Heart Full of Love (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
36.

Valjean's Confession (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
37.

The Wedding (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
38.

Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
39.

Epilogue (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

39 chansons

2 h 22 min

© Arts Music - First Night