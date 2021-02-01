Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) [Live from the Gielgud Theatre, London]
Divers
2020
1.
Prologue / Look Down (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
Valjean's Soliloquy (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
At the End of the Day (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
I Dreamed a Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Lovely Ladies (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Fantine's Arrest (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
The Runaway Cart (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Who Am I? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Fantine's Death (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
The Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
Castle On a Cloud (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Master of the House (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
The Bargain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Paris / Look Down (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
The Robbery (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Stars (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
ABC Café / Red & Black (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
Do You Hear the People Sing? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
In My Life (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
A Heart Full of Love (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
The Attack on Rue Plumet (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
One Day More (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
23.
Building the Barricade (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
24.
On My Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
25.
Javert At the Barricade (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
26.
A Little Fall of Rain (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
27.
The First Attack (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
28.
Drink With Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
29.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
30.
The Final Battle (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
31.
The Sewers / Dog Eats Dog (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
32.
Javert's Soliloquy (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
33.
Turning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
34.
Empty Chairs At Empty Tables (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
35.
A Heart Full of Love (Reprise) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
36.
Valjean's Confession (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
37.
The Wedding (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
38.
Beggars At the Feast (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
39.
Epilogue (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30