Les plus belles, vol. 2

Les plus belles, vol. 2

Musique Francophone

2014

1.

Le dictateur (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Endors toi ma jolie France (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

La nuit (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

La capucine (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Allume moi (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Tout ou rien (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Quand je ne pourrai plus (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

La folle de Maillot (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Si nous n'étions pas bons (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Maman regarde-moi (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Un soir je partirai (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Esperare (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Il primo passo (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

13 chansons

45 min

© Productions Musicales France-Etoile