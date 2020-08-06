Les Tout - Petits Ecoutent Pink Floyd

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Wish You Were Here (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Time (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

On The Touring Away (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Another Brick In The Wall (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Money (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Learning To Fly (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Echoes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Hey You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Confortably Numb (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

A Great Day For Freedom (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Sorrow (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Us And Them (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Shine You Crazy Diamond (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

High Hopes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

46 min

© RGS Music