Les Tout - Petits Ecoutent Sting

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Fragile (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Why Should I Cry For You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

It's Probably Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Shape Of My Heart (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Fields Of Gold (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

They Dance Alone (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Monn Over Bourbon Street (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Children's Crusade (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

If I Ever Lose My Faith In You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Seven Days (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

When We Dance (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Russians (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Englishman In New York (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

44 min

© RGS Music