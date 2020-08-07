Les Tout - Petits Ecoutent Sting
Musique pour enfants
2011
1.
Fragile (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
Why Should I Cry For You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
It's Probably Me (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
Shape Of My Heart (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Fields Of Gold (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
They Dance Alone (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Monn Over Bourbon Street (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
Children's Crusade (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Seven Days (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
When We Dance (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Russians (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Englishman In New York (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30