Les Trois Pièces (1878) - Pastorale - Les Trois Chorals

Musique classique

2011

1.

Fantasy in A Major, FWV 35 (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Cantabile in B Major, FWV 36 (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Pièce héroïque in B Minor, FWV 37 (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Pastorale in E Major, FWV 31 (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Choral No. 1 in E Major, FWV 38 (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Choral No. 2 in B Minor, FWV 39 (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Choral No. 3 in A Minor, FWV 40 (Extrait)

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Solstice