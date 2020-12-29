Les Trois Pièces (1878) - Pastorale - Les Trois Chorals
Musique classique
2011
1.
Fantasy in A Major, FWV 35 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
2.
Cantabile in B Major, FWV 36 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
3.
Pièce héroïque in B Minor, FWV 37 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
4.
Pastorale in E Major, FWV 31 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
5.
Choral No. 1 in E Major, FWV 38 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
6.
Choral No. 2 in B Minor, FWV 39 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30
7.
Choral No. 3 in A Minor, FWV 40 (Extrait)
Philippe Lefebvre
0:30