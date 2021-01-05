Lesley Gore Sings Of Mixed-Up Hearts
Pop
1963
1.
She's A Fool (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
2.
The Old Crowd (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
3.
Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread) (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
4.
Young Lovers (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
5.
My Foolish Heart (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
6.
Sunshine, Lollipops And Rainbows (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
7.
You Don't Own Me (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
8.
Run Bobby Run (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
9.
Young And Foolish (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
10.
I Struck A Match (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
11.
If That's The Way You Want It (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
12.
Time To Go (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30