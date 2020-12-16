Let Freedom Ring

Musique classique

2016

1.

The All-American Hometown Band (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
2.

America the Beautiful (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
3.

Amazing Grace (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
4.

My Country 'Tis of Thee "America" (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
5.

Battle Hymn of the Republic (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
6.

Eternal Father, Strong to Save (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
7.

Patriotic Selections of George M. Cohan (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
8.

This Land Is Your Land (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
9.

The Star-Spangled Banner (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
10.

God Bless America (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30
11.

The Stars and Stripes Forever (Extrait)

Westminster Concert Bell Choir

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Westminster Choir College

