Let Freedom Ring
Musique classique
2016
1.
The All-American Hometown Band (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
2.
America the Beautiful (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
3.
Amazing Grace (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
4.
My Country 'Tis of Thee "America" (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
5.
Battle Hymn of the Republic (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
6.
Eternal Father, Strong to Save (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
7.
Patriotic Selections of George M. Cohan (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
8.
This Land Is Your Land (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
9.
The Star-Spangled Banner (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
10.
God Bless America (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
11.
The Stars and Stripes Forever (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30