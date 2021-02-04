Let's Be Friends! (Songs about Friendship)
Musique pour enfants
2020
1.
Skip to My Lou (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
2.
Ring a Ring o' Roses (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
3.
Daisy, Daisy (Bicycle Built for Two) (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
4.
Hey! Diddle, Diddle (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
5.
I'm H-A-P-P-Y (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
6.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
7.
Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
8.
Happy Together (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
9.
Roll Over (Six in the Bed) (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
10.
Hokey Pokey (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
11.
Take Me out to the Ball Game (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
12.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
13.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
14.
Let's Play Dressup (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
15.
There's a Hole in My Bucket (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
16.
Rub-A-Dub Dub, Three Men in a Tub (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
17.
A Boy and a Girl in a Little Canoe (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
18.
Reach Out I'll Be There (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
19.
For He's a Jolly Good Fellow (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
20.
Let's Have a Tea Party (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30