Let's Get Back Together - The Love Songs Of Billy Ocean
Pop
2003
1.
Everything's So Different Without You (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
2.
Suddenly (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
3.
There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
4.
Love Is Forever (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
5.
The Colour of Love (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
6.
The Long and Winding Road (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
7.
Let's Get Back Together (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
8.
Baby Can I Hold You? (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
9.
Promise Me (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
10.
Here's to You (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
11.
Because of You (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
12.
Rose (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
13.
Our Love Will Survive (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
14.
Three Little Birds (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30
15.
Can We Go 'Round Again? (Extrait)
Billy Ocean
0:30