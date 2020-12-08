Let's Get Back Together - The Love Songs Of Billy Ocean

Let's Get Back Together - The Love Songs Of Billy Ocean

Pop

2003

1.

Everything's So Different Without You (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
2.

Suddenly (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
3.

There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
4.

Love Is Forever (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
5.

The Colour of Love (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
6.

The Long and Winding Road (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
7.

Let's Get Back Together (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
8.

Baby Can I Hold You? (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
9.

Promise Me (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
10.

Here's to You (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
11.

Because of You (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
12.

Rose (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
13.

Our Love Will Survive (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
14.

Three Little Birds (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30
15.

Can We Go 'Round Again? (Extrait)

Billy Ocean

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Jive