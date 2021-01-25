Let's Talk About Us

Pop

2020

1.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

It Hurt Me So (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

(It All Depends On) Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I Could Never Be Ashamed (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Hang Up My Rock and Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

48 min

© Treasurebox