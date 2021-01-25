Let's Talk About Us
Pop
2020
1.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
It Hurt Me So (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
(It All Depends On) Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I Could Never Be Ashamed (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Hang Up My Rock and Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30