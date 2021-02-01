Let the Boogie-Woogie Roll: Greatest Hits 1953-1958
Pop
2005
Disque 1
1.
Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
2.
Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
3.
The Way I Feel (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
4.
Let the Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
5.
Gone (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
6.
Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
7.
Warm Your Heart (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
8.
Don't Dog Me (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
9.
Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
10.
Whatcha Gonna Do (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
11.
Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
12.
White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
13.
The Bells of St. Mary's (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
14.
If I Didn't Love You Like I Do (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
15.
There You Go (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
16.
Someday You'll Want Me to Want You (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
17.
Try Try Baby (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
18.
Everyone's Laughing (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
19.
Hot Ziggety (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
20.
Three Thirty Three (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Honey Bee (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
2.
No Sweet Lovin' (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
3.
Adorable (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
4.
Your Promise to Be Mine (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
5.
Steamboat (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
6.
Ruby Baby (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
7.
Drifting Away from You (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
8.
I Should Have Done Right (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
9.
Soldier of Fortune (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
10.
Honky Tonky (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
11.
Sadie My Lady (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
12.
I Gotta Get Myself a Woman (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
13.
It Was a Tear (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
14.
Fools Fall in Love (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
15.
Yodee Yakee (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
16.
I Know (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
17.
Hypnotized (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
18.
Souvenirs (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
19.
Drip Drop (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30
20.
Suddenly There's a Valley (Extrait)
The Drifters
0:30