Let the Boogie-Woogie Roll: Greatest Hits 1953-1958

Let the Boogie-Woogie Roll: Greatest Hits 1953-1958

Pop

2005

Disque 1

1.

Lucille (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
2.

Money Honey (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
3.

The Way I Feel (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
4.

Let the Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
5.

Gone (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
6.

Such a Night (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
7.

Warm Your Heart (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
8.

Don't Dog Me (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
9.

Bip Bam (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
10.

Whatcha Gonna Do (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
11.

Honey Love (with Clyde McPhatter) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
12.

White Christmas (feat. Clyde McPhatter & Bill Pinckney) (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
13.

The Bells of St. Mary's (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
14.

If I Didn't Love You Like I Do (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
15.

There You Go (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
16.

Someday You'll Want Me to Want You (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
17.

Try Try Baby (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
18.

Everyone's Laughing (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
19.

Hot Ziggety (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
20.

Three Thirty Three (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Honey Bee (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
2.

No Sweet Lovin' (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
3.

Adorable (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
4.

Your Promise to Be Mine (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
5.

Steamboat (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
6.

Ruby Baby (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
7.

Drifting Away from You (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
8.

I Should Have Done Right (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
9.

Soldier of Fortune (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
10.

Honky Tonky (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
11.

Sadie My Lady (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
12.

I Gotta Get Myself a Woman (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
13.

It Was a Tear (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
14.

Fools Fall in Love (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
15.

Yodee Yakee (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
16.

I Know (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
17.

Hypnotized (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
18.

Souvenirs (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
19.

Drip Drop (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30
20.

Suddenly There's a Valley (Extrait)

The Drifters

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 45 min

© Rhino Atlantic