Let There Be Blurt Volume 1: The Fish Needs a Bike
Rock
2003
1.
Get (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
2.
Some Come (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
3.
My Mother Was a Friend of an Enemy of the People (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
4.
The Fish Needs a Bike (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
5.
Cherry Blossom Polish (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
6.
Empty Vessels (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
7.
Ruminant Plinth (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
8.
Enemy Ears (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
9.
Bullets for You (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
10.
Sharks of Paradise (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
11.
Down the Argentine (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
12.
Poppycock (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30
13.
The Flags (Extrait)
Blurt
0:30