Let There Be Blurt Volume 2: The Body That They Built to Fit the Car

Rock

2006

1.

Smoke Time (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
2.

Nights Before (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
3.

Aboule Ton Fric (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
4.

The Body That They Built to Fit the Car (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
5.

Too Bombed Too Soon (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
6.

Shoot and Shout (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
7.

Forget About for Whom the Last Bell Tolls (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
8.

The A2 Through Thong (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
9.

What's Happening to You, Milton? (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
10.

Phone Monika (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
11.

Bright Red White and Blue (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
12.

Machina Machina (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
13.

Amour De Ma Vie (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
14.

On the Stage (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
15.

Eat Up Your House (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30
16.

Kazimir's Tractor (Extrait)

Blurt

0:30

16 chansons

56 min

© Salamander Records